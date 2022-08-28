Sussex travel: Your evening update for Sunday, August 28

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B2110 Turners Hill, Crawley: Road closed and slow traffic due to fallen tree on B2110 Paddockhurst Road both ways between The Cowdray Arms pub and Standinghall Lane.

B2145 Chichester: Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on B2145 Selsey Road both ways around The Anchor Pub.

Buses are running instead of trains on Southern and Thameslink services between Three Bridges and Horsham.

Sussex traffic and travel news

Buses are also running instead of trains on Southern services between Horsham and Littlehampton, Horsham and Barnham, and Hastings and Ashford International.