Sussex travel: Your evening update for Sunday, August 28
Here’s your evening update for Sussex on Sunday, August 28.
B2110 Turners Hill, Crawley: Road closed and slow traffic due to fallen tree on B2110 Paddockhurst Road both ways between The Cowdray Arms pub and Standinghall Lane.
B2145 Chichester: Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on B2145 Selsey Road both ways around The Anchor Pub.
Buses are running instead of trains on Southern and Thameslink services between Three Bridges and Horsham.
Buses are also running instead of trains on Southern services between Horsham and Littlehampton, Horsham and Barnham, and Hastings and Ashford International.
This is due to engineering works.