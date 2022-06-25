Sussex travel: Your evening update for Sunday, June 26

There could be traffic in and around Chichester and the A27 in West Sussex this evening due to the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Heavy traffic has been seen on the Chichester Bypass heading towards Bognor Road Roundabout from Portfield Roundabout.
There is a build-up of traffic on the A27 eastbound by Arundel.
Motorists are expected to face delays in both directions on the A259 between Hove and Brighton due to a slight build-up of traffic.
From 10.30pm-5am the M25 will have two lanes closed in both directions between junctions eight and seven due to emergency barrier repairs.
Overall, roads across both counties are relatively quiet this evening.