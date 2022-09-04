Sussex travel: Your evening update for Sunday, September 4

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA said it received reports of a collision on Gatwick Road in Crawley by Crawley Avenue at around 2.40pm.

Newhaven Swing Bridge is set to open at 5.20pm – which could disrupt motorists on the A259 in both directions.

A spokesperson from the Newhaven Port Authority said: “The average time the road is closed for a swing bridge opening is 10 minutes and the average number of swing bridge openings over the past five years (2016 to 2020) is 11 per month.”

Emergency roadworks are being carried on the A259 in both directions between the A27 and the A269 Bexhill West from 8pm-11.59pm tonight.