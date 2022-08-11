A23 Crawley Avenue, near Ifield: Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash. Two cars involved on A23 Crawley Avenue both ways around A2219 London Road (Tushmore roundabout). On the roundabout.
A24 Dial Post, Horsham: Reports of stalled vehicle on A24 around Grinders Lane. Traffic is coping well. It is currently unclear which direction this is affecting.
A238 Washington, Horsham: Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash. Car and truck involved on A283 Washington Road both ways from Wiston Park to B2135 Horsham Road.
Most Popular
A27 Lewes: Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A27 Ranscombe Hill eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.
Crouch Lane, Seaford: Road closed due to large sinkhole in road on Crouch Lane from East Street to High Street. Traffic is coping well. Photos on social media show a large hole in the road.
A259, near Icklesham: Road blocked due to shed load of hay on A259 Main Road both ways from North Lane to Broad Street. Traffic is coping well. A trailer has overturned and shed hay on the road.