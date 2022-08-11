Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A23 Crawley Avenue, near Ifield: Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash. Two cars involved on A23 Crawley Avenue both ways around A2219 London Road (Tushmore roundabout). On the roundabout.

A24 Dial Post, Horsham: Reports of stalled vehicle on A24 around Grinders Lane. Traffic is coping well. It is currently unclear which direction this is affecting.

A238 Washington, Horsham: Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash. Car and truck involved on A283 Washington Road both ways from Wiston Park to B2135 Horsham Road.

Sussex traffic

A27 Lewes: Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A27 Ranscombe Hill eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.

Crouch Lane, Seaford: Road closed due to large sinkhole in road on Crouch Lane from East Street to High Street. Traffic is coping well. Photos on social media show a large hole in the road.