A2011 Crawley: Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on A2011 Crawley Avenue Eastbound around A2004 Northgate Avenue.

A272 Bolney: Queuing traffic on A272 Cowfold Road both ways around A23 (Bolney Cross). In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights.

A22 Uckfield: Reports of stalled vehicle on A22 High Street southbound around Clock House Lane. Traffic is coping well.

Sussex traffic

A21 Flimwell, Ticehurst: Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A21 London Road southbound in East Sussex. Average speed 15 mph.

A27 Chichester: Delays on A27 Chichester bypass westbound at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge roundabout). Usual delays heading around Chichester.

Whyke roundabout, Chichester: Delays of three minutes on Whyke roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester bypass and A27 Chichester bypass (Bognor Bridge roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

A27 Arundel: Delays of four minutes and delays easing on A27 Station Road eastbound in West Sussex. Average speed ten mph.

A27 Worthing: Queuing traffic due to traffic signal failure on A27 both ways around Sompting Road (Toby Carvery). In the construction area. The temporary traffic lights are stuck on red.

A27 Worthing: Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A27 Sompting bypass eastbound in West Sussex. Average speed ten mph.

A27 Lewes: Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on A27 Ranscombe Hill Eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.

Heathy Brow, Peacehaven: Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash on Heathy Brow both ways between Woodlands Close and Ambleside Avenue.