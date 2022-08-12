A2011 Crawley: Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on A2011 Crawley Avenue Eastbound around A2004 Northgate Avenue.
A272 Bolney: Queuing traffic on A272 Cowfold Road both ways around A23 (Bolney Cross). In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights.
A22 Uckfield: Reports of stalled vehicle on A22 High Street southbound around Clock House Lane. Traffic is coping well.
A21 Flimwell, Ticehurst: Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A21 London Road southbound in East Sussex. Average speed 15 mph.
A27 Chichester: Delays on A27 Chichester bypass westbound at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge roundabout). Usual delays heading around Chichester.
Whyke roundabout, Chichester: Delays of three minutes on Whyke roundabout eastbound between A27 Chichester bypass and A27 Chichester bypass (Bognor Bridge roundabout). Average speed ten mph.
A27 Arundel: Delays of four minutes and delays easing on A27 Station Road eastbound in West Sussex. Average speed ten mph.
A27 Worthing: Queuing traffic due to traffic signal failure on A27 both ways around Sompting Road (Toby Carvery). In the construction area. The temporary traffic lights are stuck on red.
A27 Worthing: Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A27 Sompting bypass eastbound in West Sussex. Average speed ten mph.
A27 Lewes: Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on A27 Ranscombe Hill Eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.
Heathy Brow, Peacehaven: Road blocked and slow traffic due to crash on Heathy Brow both ways between Woodlands Close and Ambleside Avenue.
Crouch Lane, Seaford: Road closed due to a sinkhole on Crouch Lane both ways between East Street and High Street. Traffic is coping well. The sinkhole opened up around lunchtime on Thursday (August 11).