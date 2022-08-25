Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, August 25

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whyke roundabout, Chichester: Delays of four minutes on Whyke roundabout westbound between A27 Chichester bypass (Bognor Bridge roundabout) and A27 Chichester bypass (Stockbridge roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

Portfield roundabout, Chichester: Severe delays of eleven minutes on Portfield roundabout westbound between Chichester bypass and A27 Chichester bypass (Bognor Bridge roundabout).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A27 Arundel: Delays of one minute on A27 Chichester Road westbound in West Sussex. Average speed 15 mph.

Sussex traffic and travel news

A27 Worthing: Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Dankton Lane and Beeches Avenue. Average speed ten mph.

A23 Hassocks: Reports of stalled vehicle on A23 around B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction). Traffic is coping well. It is currently unclear which direction this is affecting.

A23 Brighton: Partially blocked due to stalled vehicle on A23 London Road at Mill Road. Traffic is coping well. On the roundabout.

B2037 Copthorne, Horley: Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash. Three vehicles involved on B2037 Antlands Lane both ways near Burstow Park.

A21 Battle: Reports of furniture in the road on A21 around Stream Lane. Traffic is coping well. Approach with care. It is currently unclear which direction this is affecting.