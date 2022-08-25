Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, August 25
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Thursday, August 25.
Whyke roundabout, Chichester: Delays of four minutes on Whyke roundabout westbound between A27 Chichester bypass (Bognor Bridge roundabout) and A27 Chichester bypass (Stockbridge roundabout). Average speed ten mph.
Portfield roundabout, Chichester: Severe delays of eleven minutes on Portfield roundabout westbound between Chichester bypass and A27 Chichester bypass (Bognor Bridge roundabout).
A27 Arundel: Delays of one minute on A27 Chichester Road westbound in West Sussex. Average speed 15 mph.
A27 Worthing: Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road westbound between Dankton Lane and Beeches Avenue. Average speed ten mph.
A23 Hassocks: Reports of stalled vehicle on A23 around B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction). Traffic is coping well. It is currently unclear which direction this is affecting.
A23 Brighton: Partially blocked due to stalled vehicle on A23 London Road at Mill Road. Traffic is coping well. On the roundabout.
B2037 Copthorne, Horley: Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash. Three vehicles involved on B2037 Antlands Lane both ways near Burstow Park.
A21 Battle: Reports of furniture in the road on A21 around Stream Lane. Traffic is coping well. Approach with care. It is currently unclear which direction this is affecting.
A259 Hastings: Delays on A259 The Bourne both ways near The Royal Standard Pub. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.