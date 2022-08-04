A259 near Wick – AA Traffic News has reported that there is heavy traffic on the A259 Worthing Road eastbound due to ladders in the road around B2187 Horsham Road.

A272 Cowfold – the road is partially blocked after reports of a crash involving two vans on Brownings Hill westbound from Thornden to Stonehouse Lane (Peartree Corner). AA Traffic News said traffic is now able to pass.

A27 near Lancing – there are delays of five minutes on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

Sussex traffic and travel

A27 Arundel – there are delays of about eight minutes on The Causeway eastbound.

A22 near Hellingly – there are delays increasing on the A22 Hailsham Bypass southbound between Broomham Lane and A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout).