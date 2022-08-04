Sussex traffic and travel

A259 near Wick – AA Traffic News has reported that there is heavy traffic on the A259 Worthing Road eastbound due to ladders in the road around B2187 Horsham Road.
A272 Cowfold – the road is partially blocked after reports of a crash involving two vans on Brownings Hill westbound from Thornden to Stonehouse Lane (Peartree Corner). AA Traffic News said traffic is now able to pass.
A27 near Lancing – there are delays of five minutes on A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).
A27 Arundel – there are delays of about eight minutes on The Causeway eastbound.
A22 near Hellingly – there are delays increasing on the A22 Hailsham Bypass southbound between Broomham Lane and A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout).
A27 near Polegate – there are short delays on the A27 Lewes Road eastbound.