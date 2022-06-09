A23 Patcham – there are delays on the A23 Patcham By-Pass Northbound near Old London Road because of construction work and temporary traffic lights.

A259 Brighton – there are delays of five minutes, which are easing, on the A259 Kingsway Westbound between A23 Old Steine (near the Brighton Pier) and St John's Road.

A27 near Lewes – slow traffic has been reported on the A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

Sussex travel

A2280 Eastbourne – there is slow traffic on the A2280 Cross Levels Way Eastbound at the Lottbridge Roundabout.

A272 Cowfold – there are the usual delays heading into Cowfold with traffic congestion on the A272 both ways at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).

A27 Arundel – there are delays of about nine minutes on The Causeway Eastbound between A27 and Station Road.