Sussex travel: your evening update for Thursday, March 10

Delays of two minutes have been reported on Whyke Roundabout, eastbound between the Chichester Bypass and the Bognor Bridge Roundabout on the A27.

More delays have been reported on the A27 Chichester Bypass, westbound on the A286 Stockbridge Road roundabout.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays of nine minutes have been reported on Grove Lodge roundabout, westbound between the A27 Upper Brighton Road and the A27 Warren Road. The average speed is 15 miles per hour.

Sussex Travel

Delays of four minutes and easing have been reported on Upper Brighton Road Eastbound between Half Moon Lane and Charmandean Lane. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Further delays of six minutes and increasing have been reported on the A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound between Upper Shoreham Road and the A2025 Grinstead Lane. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Heavy traffic has been reported on the A270 Lewes Road near Hartington Road after a crash involving a cyclist and a van.

The exit ramp to the A273 is partially blocked due to a crash involving two cars. Traffic is coping well, but the crash has had some effect in the direction of Hassocks.

Traffic is slow on the A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road.