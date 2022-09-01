Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, September 1

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency roadworks are expected to cause a disruption until 11.59pm tonight on the A27 in both directions between the A280 and the A24 North, and between the A24 North and the A24 South.

A disruption is expected on the A27 in both directions between the A277 and the A23 from 8pm-6am until Saturday, September 3.

A disruption is also expected in both directions on the A27 due to roadworks between the A2270 and the A26 South between the same times and dates.

Sussex traffic and travel news

Roadworks could cause delays on the A27 in both directions between the A22 Polegate East and the A259 from 8pm-6am until Saturday.

There could also be a disruption on the A27 in both directions from the A22 Polegate East to the A22 Polegate West at the same times.

Between the same dates and times roadworks are also planned for the A27 westbound between the A26 North and the A277, and in both directions between the A26 South and the A26 North.

One of three lanes is set to be closed on the A23 in both directions between the M23 and A272 due to emergency barrier repairs.

The closure will be in place from 8pm-6am.

Drain works are also set to cause a disruption on the A259 in both directions between the A27 and A268 Bexhill West from 8pm-6am until September 3.

Emergency roadworks are taking place on the A259 in both directions between the A268 and the A2101 from 8pm-6am.