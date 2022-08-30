Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, August 30

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency roadworks are expected to cause a disruption until 11.59pm on Thursday, September 1, on the A27 in both directions between the A280 and the A24 North, and between the A24 North and the A24 South.

A disruption is expected on the A27 in both directions between the A277 and the A23 from 8pm-6am until Saturday, September 3.

A disruption is also expected in both directions on the A27 due to roadworks between the A2270 and the A26 South between the same times and dates.

Sussex traffic and travel news

Roadworks could also cause delays on the A27 in both directions between the A22 Polegate East and the A259 from 8pm-6am from today until Saturday.

There could also be a disruption on the A27 westbound between the A22 Polegate East and the A22 Polegate West from 8pm-6am until Saturday due to roadworks.

Between the same dates and times roadworks are also planned for the A27 westbound between the A26 North and the A277, and in both directions between the A26 South and the A26 North.

Emergency barrier repairs will take place on the A23 northbound from 8pm-6am.

Both lanes of the westbound A27 exit slip to the A2038 are also expected to be closed from 8pm-6am due to emergency roadworks.

Delays are expected on A265 in both directions by Little London Road near Heathfield due to temporary traffic lights.