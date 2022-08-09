Clay Lane, Fishbourne: Partially blocked and slow traffic due to grass fire on Clay Lane around Blackboy Lane. Due to emergency service vehicles on the road.

A259 East Preston: Delays of three minutes on A259 Roundstone Bypass Road westbound in East Preston. Average speed ten mph.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crockhurst Hill, Worthing: Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Crockhurst Hill and A27. Average speed ten mph.

Sussex traffic

READ THIS: Air ambulances called to Chichester bypass incident

A259 Hove: Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A259 Kingsway westbound between Royal Crescent and Albany Villas. Average speed ten mph.

A27 Lewes: Reports of slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 eastbound at A26 (Southerham roundabout). On the roundabout.