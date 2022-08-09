Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, August 9

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, August 9.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 4:50 pm

Clay Lane, Fishbourne: Partially blocked and slow traffic due to grass fire on Clay Lane around Blackboy Lane. Due to emergency service vehicles on the road.

A259 East Preston: Delays of three minutes on A259 Roundstone Bypass Road westbound in East Preston. Average speed ten mph.

Crockhurst Hill, Worthing: Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Crockhurst Hill and A27. Average speed ten mph.

A259 Hove: Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A259 Kingsway westbound between Royal Crescent and Albany Villas. Average speed ten mph.

A27 Lewes: Reports of slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 eastbound at A26 (Southerham roundabout). On the roundabout.

A27 Lewes: Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A27 Ranscombe Hill eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.

