Clay Lane, Fishbourne: Partially blocked and slow traffic due to grass fire on Clay Lane around Blackboy Lane. Due to emergency service vehicles on the road.
A259 East Preston: Delays of three minutes on A259 Roundstone Bypass Road westbound in East Preston. Average speed ten mph.
Crockhurst Hill, Worthing: Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Crockhurst Hill and A27. Average speed ten mph.
Camber suspected murder investigation: tribute to dad-of-six who died on family holiday - seventh person arrested
A259 Hove: Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A259 Kingsway westbound between Royal Crescent and Albany Villas. Average speed ten mph.
A27 Lewes: Reports of slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A27 eastbound at A26 (Southerham roundabout). On the roundabout.
A27 Lewes: Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A27 Ranscombe Hill eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.