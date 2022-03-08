Sussex Travel: your evening update for Tuesday, March 8

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the A27 Chichester Bypass, near the Bognor Bridge Roundabout. Both vehicles are awaiting recovery and traffic has been delayed.

Slow traffic has been reported on the A27. The Causeway Eastbound at The Causeway Roundabout.

A rolled-over vehicle has led to partially blocked and heavy traffic on Ilex Way from Aldsworth Avenue to Goring Road.

Sussex traffic

Delays of two minutes and easing have been reported on Grove Lodge roundabout, westbound between the A27 Upper Brighton Road.

Slow traffic has been reported both ways at Sompting Road.

Delays of five minutes and increasing have been reported on Upper Brighton Road westbound between Upper Shoreham Road and eighth avenue. The average speed is 15 miles per hour.