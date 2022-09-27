Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sussex travel: Your evening update for Tuesday, September 27

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Tuesday, September 27.

By Lawrence Smith
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:39 pm

Shoreham – the A27 is partially blocked due to a stalled vehicle and traffic is moving slowly. The disruption is on the Shoreham By-Pass westbound around the A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off).

Lancing – there are delays of 11 minutes on the High Street westbound in Lancing.

Mid Lavant – The B2141 is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to reports of a crash. The road is affected both ways at A286.

Most Popular

Sussex traffic and travel

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Burgess Hill – there is slow traffic on the A273 Sussex Way southbound due to construction at B2036 London Road.

Eastbourne – there are temporary traffic signals due to construction on the A2021 Bedfordwell Road at Bedfordwell Roundabout.

Withdean – there are temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Dyke Close at Dyke Road Avenue.

Warnham – there are delays of about nine minutes on the A264 eastbound between A24 (Great Daux Roundabout) and Rusper Road (Rusper Road roundabout).

SussexShorehamLancingA27