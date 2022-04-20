Sussex travel: your evening update for Wednesday, April 20

Delays of three minutes have been reported on Whyke roundabout, eastbound between the A27 Chichester Bypass and the Bognor Bridge roundabout. The average speed is ten miles per hour.

Delays of two minutes on the A27 Chichester Bypass, eastbound between Cathedral Way and Stockbridge Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slow traffic has also been reported on The Causeway outside Arundel. Delays of ten minutes and increasing have been reported.

Sussex travel

More heavy traffic has been reported on the A280 southbound at Arundel Road.

Delays of five minutes and easing have been reported on the A27 Old Shoreham Road, westbound between Upper Shoreham Road and Grinstead Lane. The average speed is 15 miles per hour.

Slow traffic has been reported on the A259 High Street, westbound on Old Shoreham Road.

Delays have been reported on Falmer Road near Brighton. Congestion has also been reported eastbound to Warren Road.

More slow traffic has been reported outside Lewes, in particular on the A27 Eastbound at the Southerham Roundabout.

Congestion has also been reported on Ninfield Road southbound at Pear Tree Lane, near Lunsford's Cross in East Sussex.