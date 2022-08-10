Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plawhatch Lane, Sharpthorne, East Grinstead: Reports of heavy traffic due to crash. Two cars involved on Plawhatch Lane both ways near Plawhatch Farm.

A272 Haywards Heath: Slow traffic on A272 westbound at B2184 Tylers Green. In the construction area. Due to temporary traffic lights.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A272 Bolney: Slow traffic on A272 Cowfold Road eastbound near A23 (Bolney Cross). In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights.

Sussex traffic

Whyke roundabout, Chichester: Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on Whyke roundabout westbound between A27 Chichester Bypass (Bognor Bridge roundabout) and A27 Chichester Bypass (Stockbridge roundabout). Average speed five mph.

A27 Chichester: Delays of four minutes and delays easing on A27 Chichester Bypass westbound between B2144 Shopwhyke Road and A259 (Bognor Bridge roundabout). Average speed five mph.

A286 Birdham: Traffic heavier than normal on A286 northbound near The Removals Yard. Travel time is around ten minutes.

A27 Arundel: Delays of five minutes on A27 The Causeway eastbound between A27 and Station Road. Average speed ten mph.

Upper Kingston Lane, Southwick: Road blocked due to large field fire on Upper Kingston Lane around Hawkins Crescent. Expect delays due to fire service vehicles. There are currently two fire engines and three off road vehicles on scene.

A259 Hove: Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A259 Kingsway westbound between A259 and St John's Road. Average speed ten mph.

A27 Lewes: Delays of six minutes on A27 Ranscombe Hill eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed ten mph.

A27 Alfriston: Delays of four minutes on A27 Lewes Road eastbound in East Sussex. Average speed 15 mph.