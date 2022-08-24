Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, August 24
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Wednesday, August 24.
A21/A265 at Hurst Green – ongoing incident which means there’s traffic on both approaches.
Crawley, Woolborough Road – partly blocked with an incident at Halfacres.
In Hastings, due to Stagecoach staff availability a number of services have been cancelled this afternoon and into the evening. Please check the Stagecoach app before you travel.
Most Popular
On the trains, due to a problem with the signalling equipment between Ashford International, Hastings and Rye, service are being disrupted. Buses running instead of trains.
Check before you travel this afternoon. Network Rail techs are on site and trying to identify the cause of the fault.