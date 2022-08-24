Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, August 24

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A21/A265 at Hurst Green – ongoing incident which means there’s traffic on both approaches.

Crawley, Woolborough Road – partly blocked with an incident at Halfacres.

In Hastings, due to Stagecoach staff availability a number of services have been cancelled this afternoon and into the evening. Please check the Stagecoach app before you travel.

Sussex traffic and travel news

On the trains, due to a problem with the signalling equipment between Ashford International, Hastings and Rye, service are being disrupted. Buses running instead of trains.