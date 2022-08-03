A23 Pease Pottage – traffic is slow after reports of an earlier crash. AA Traffic News said that all lanes have been re-opened. The incident happened on the A23 southbound at M23 Junction 11.

A29 near Bury – there are reports of slow traffic due to a crash on the A29 both ways near The Garage.

A259 near Lancing – slow traffic has been reported both ways on the A259 Brighton Road near The Broadway. There are temporary traffic lights due to construction.

Sussex traffic and travel

A27 near Lancing – there are delays of more than seven minutes on the A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound between the A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Holmbush turn off) and the A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

Grove Lodge Roundabout near Offington – there are delays of about four minutes at the Grove Lodge Roundabout westbound between the A27 Upper Brighton Road and Warren Road.

A259 Newhaven – there are delays of six minutes on A259 Brighton Road westbound between B2109 Avis Road (Denton roundabout) and Church Hill.

A259 Eastbourne – short delays have been reported on Church Street westbound between Upperton Road and Victoria Drive.

A22 Lower Dicker – there are delays of about seven minutes on the Hailsham Bypass southbound between Broomham Lane and A271 Lower Horsebridge (the Boship roundabout).

B2110 near Handcross – queueing traffic is heavier than normal on the B2110 southbound at The Red Lion Pub.