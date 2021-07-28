Sussex travel: your evening update for Wednesday, July 28

Drivers are facing long delays in and around the Chichester bypass, the AA said. There are gas main works on the A286 Birdham Road A286 Birdham Road and some of the delays are due to holiday traffic.

The A259 Grevatts Lane is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to fire department activity on A259 Grevatts Lane both ways near The Oystercatcher. There is also a commercial waste fire in the area.

There is slow traffic on A27 The Causeway Eastbound at The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout). It is understood to be holiday traffic.

Slow traffic is being reported on the A259 Roundstone By-Pass Road both ways at the Roundstone Pub in the construction area. Lane closures are in place.

There is slow traffic on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways at A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout).

Delays of six minutes are being reported on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). The average speed is ten mph.

There are delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A259 High Street Westbound between A259 and A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout). The average speed is ten mph.

There is also slow traffic being reported around Brighton seafront.

Delays of four minutes are being reported on A259 South Way Westbound between B2109 Avis Road (Denton roundabout) and Bridge Street. The average speed is five mph.

There are severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A27 Ranscombe Hill Eastbound in East Sussex The aaverage speed is five mph.

Delays of three minutes are being reported on A27 Eastbound between A27 and A259 (Pevensey Roundabout). The average speed is 20 mph.

Slow traffic is being reported on the A21 both ways near B2244 Paygate Road in the construction area. Reports suggest there are roadworks in the area.

The A272 Cowfold Road is partially blocked with heavy traffic at the A23 (Bolney Cross) due to a two car crash.