Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, June 15

The AA is reporting queueing traffic on A22 Hailsham Bypass southbound at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout).

Elsewhere in the county, there is queueing traffic on A264 both ways before B2195 Crawley Road (Moorhead Roundabout). In the construction area. Long-term works are in place.

Traffic congestion is being reported on A272 westbound at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).

Traffic news

There are also delays on A280 southbound at A27 Arundel Road (Angmering /Clapham junction).

Queueing traffic is being reported on A284 Lyminster Road both ways near The Six Bells Pub in the construction area due to temporary traffic lights.

There are also reports of plastic sheets and rolls in the road on A27 around A23 London Road

Slow traffic is being reported on A259 High Street westbound at A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout).