Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, September 14

There are reports of heavy traffic due to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian involved on Victoria Drive both ways around Northiam Road in Eastbourne, according to the AA.

Elsewhere the road is partially blocked and slow traffic due to an accident involving a motorbike on A24 Worthing Road Southbound near B2135 Steyning Road.

And the road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to a collision on New Road both ways at Westerton turn off near Chichester

The AA is reporting delays on A259 High Street both ways at A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout) in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights in place causing traffic to queue on all approaches.