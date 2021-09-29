Sussex travel: Your evening update for Wednesday, September 29

Sussex traffic and travel

A27 eastbound there is queuing traffic from Selmeston to Drusillas junction.

A27 both ways between the Ashcombe roundabout in Lewes and Falmer there is queuing traffic due to people queuing for petrol.

In Brighton, Eastern Road is blocked westbound blocked between Lidl and the petrol station.

Stagecoach Buses said the Coastliner700 services – between Worthing and Brighton, and Brighton to Littlehampton – are being substantially delayed by queuing traffic at Shoreham and roadworks on Brighton Road in Worthing.

Brighton & Hove Buses said due to queuing traffic on the A27, the 28 and 29 services are unable to serve Newmarket bus stop in both directions, and both services will terminate and restart from The Old Steine.

South Road in Hailsham is standstill because of petrol queues.