On the trains, you can expect delays between Littlehampton and Ford due to a points failure. Southern Rail said trains running between these destinations may be delayed or cancelled.

Trains affected by the points failure are those that run between Portsmouth and Littlehampton, they will now run between Portsmouth and Barnham only.

Shuttle train services that would usually run between Littlehampton and Bognor Regis will run between Barham and Bognor Regis only.

Sussex traffic and travel

Southern Rail said if your journey is distrupted, you need to allow 20 minutes of additional time to get to your destination, and possibly more.

On the roads, there are reports of slow traffic due to a crash involving two cars and a lorry on the A284 between the A27 Chichester Road and Whiteways Lodge roundabout.

In Shoreham there is a road closed due to school safety measures on School Road both ways from Portland Road to Dallington Road.