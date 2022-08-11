Sussex travel: Your morning update for August 11

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is slight traffic westbound on the A27 by Arundel and eastbound by Worthing.

Traffic has also been seen westbound on the A27 by Alfriston and Glynde in East Sussex.

Emergency roadworks are expected to cause a disruption on the A259 east of Bexhill this morning, National Highways said.

Traffic news

According to National Highways the roadworks, which are taking place in both directions, are expected to cause a disruption until 11.59pm on Friday, August 12.

Roadworks are also taking place on the A21 southbound by the junction with the A2100, according to National Highways.

National Highways said motorists should expect a disruption between 9.30am-3.30pm.

Emergency roadworks are also expected to cause a disruption on the A259 between the junctions with the A2101 and the A268 this morning, according to National Highways.