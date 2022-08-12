Sussex travel: Your morning update for August 12

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA said Crouch Lane in Seaford is closed due to a sinkhole between East Street and High Street which opened up yesterday.

There is slight traffic eastbound on the A27 by Alfriston in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency roadworks are expected to cause a disruption on the A259 east of Bexhill this morning, National Highways said.

Traffic news

According to National Highways the roadworks, which are taking place in both directions, are expected to cause a disruption until 11.59pm tonight.

Emergency roadworks are also expected to cause a disruption on the A259 between the junctions with the A2101 and the A268, according to National Highways.

A spokesperson from National Highways said a disruption is expected between 9am-7pm.