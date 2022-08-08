Sussex travel: Your morning update for August 8

Traffic has been seen on the A24 eastbound approaching Grovel Lodge Roundabout in Worthing.

A build-up of traffic has also been reported heading north on the A2025 in Lancing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists could face delays westbound on the A27 by Lewes due to a build-up of traffic.

Traffic news

There have been reports of cows on the A259 by the junction with the B2095, according to the AA.

The AA said traffic is coping well but drivers are urged to approach the section of road with care.

Emergency roadworks are also expected to cause a disruption on the A259 east of Bexhill this morning, National Highways said.

According to National Highways the roadworks, which are taking place in both directions, are expected to cause a disruption until 11.59pm on Friday, August 12.

Roadworks are also taking place on the A21 southbound by the junction with the A2100, according to National Highways.