Sussex travel: your morning update for May 24

The usual delays have been reported on roads across the county.

Buses are set to replace trains on Southern Railway services between Lewes and Eastbourne until May 26 due to engineering works.

Routes between London Victoria, Brighton, Lewes and Eastbourne all stand to be affected.

Sussex Travel

Buses will replace trains each night after 10pm.

Buses are also set to replace trains on services from Oxted to Uckfield until May 25.

As a result, the 23:07 London Bridge to Uckfield service will terminate at Oxted. A replacement bus will run from Oxted to Uckfield, and the 23:53 London Victoria to Oxted service will terminate at East Croydon. A replacement bus will run from East Croydon to Oxted.