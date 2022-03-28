Sussex travel: your morning update for Monday, March 28

Two lanes have been closed and traffic is queuing on the M23 in Crawley due to a crash on the M23 southbound at Balcomb Road. Two of three lanes remain closed and severe delays of up to 13 minutes have been reported.
The usual delays have been reported elsewhere across the county.
Buses are set to replace evening trains from Ukcfield to East Grinstead from tonight (March 28) until March 31.
Late night services to and from London Victoria will operate from an amended timetable from today until April 1.