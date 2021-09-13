Sussex travel: your morning update for Monday, September 13

Traffic is slow on the A2011 coming out of Crawley this morning after an accident involving two vehicles.

The incident took place from Gatwick Road to Copthorne Way in Crawley and, though traffic is coping well, AA sensors suggest it has been affected. First reported at 5.30am, police are currently en route to investigate.

Traffic along London Road from Felbridge to East Grinsted is reportedly moving slowly.

Temporary traffic signals on the A259 from Seaford to just outside Exceat has led to slow-moving traffic.