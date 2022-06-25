Sussex travel: your morning update for Saturday, June 25

Heavy traffic has been seen heading from Stockbridge Roundabout towards Madgwick Lane on the Chichester Bypass this morning.

There is also queuing traffic westbound on the A27 by Tangmere.

The traffic is a result of people travelling to Goodwood Festival of Speed, according to the AA.

Traffic news

The AA said it received reports of a stalled vehicle on the A27 near Colden Lane at around 7.40am.

An AA spokesperson said, “Traffic officers are on their way to investigate which way is affected.”