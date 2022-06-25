Sussex travel: your morning update for Sunday, June 26

Heavy traffic has been seen heading from Whyke Roundabout towards Madgwick Lane on the Chichester Bypass this morning.
There is also queuing traffic westbound on the A27 by Tangmere.
The traffic is a result of people travelling to Goodwood Festival of Speed, according to the AA.
Newhaven Swing Bridge is also due to open at 10.15am.
Southern Rail said it is running an amended service today, following the train strikes, with no services before 7.15am.
A Southern spokesperson said, “Some stations will not have a first service until around 8.00am.
"If you must travel, check ahead and recheck on the day for up-to-date info.”
Overall, roads across both counties are relatively quiet this morning.