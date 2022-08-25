Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, August 25

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In Hastings , due to staff availability a number of Stagecoach journeys will not run this morning. Check the Stagecoach app before you travel.

On the trains, engineering work that was taking place between Three Bridges and Brighton overnight has not finished on time this morning. Services will be delayed by up to 20 minutes. Please leave extra time for your journey.