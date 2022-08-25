Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, August 25
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Thursday, August 25.
In Hastings, due to staff availability a number of Stagecoach journeys will not run this morning. Check the Stagecoach app before you travel.
On the trains, engineering work that was taking place between Three Bridges and Brighton overnight has not finished on time this morning. Services will be delayed by up to 20 minutes. Please leave extra time for your journey.
Overnight rain means there could be standing surface water on the roads, please be careful.