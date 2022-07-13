Traffic News

Temporary traffic lights continue to be in place in Storrington due to emergency roadwork repairs on A283 Pulborough Road near Hurston Lane.

Restrictions and long-term roadworks are on the A27 Polegate Bypass both ways between A22 Polegate Road (Cop Hall Roundabout) and A2270 (Eastbourne Turnoff) .

Reports of sheep on road on A259 South Coast Road near Broomfield Avenue near the Telscombe Cliffs by Peacehaven have caused delays.

Delays are also expecting on Southern and Thameslink Rail services between Horsham and Three Bridges according to Heart Radio.