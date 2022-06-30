Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, June 30

Here is your morning Sussex travel update for Thursday, June 30.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 7:22 am

Heart Radio has reported heavy traffic on the A264 Copthorne Common Road near Esso Petrol Station in the roadworks area.

Train departures from Gatwick Airport may also experience delays, according to Heart Radio.

Traffic news

The latest queues update from Gatwick Airport

There have been a number of operational incidents and passengers are advised to check with the airport for advice on when to arrive at Gatwick.

The Southern rail service between Eastbourne and Hastings has been suspended and there are and delays of up to 30 minutes, according to Heart Radio.

Heart Radio has also reported some cancellations between Hastings and Ashford International.

