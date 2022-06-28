Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, June 28

There have been reports of a fallen tree on the A27 Lyminster Road at A284 (Crossbush Junction) near Arundel, according to the AA.
Traffic is coping well. Sensors are not suggesting an impact and police are en-route to investigate.
There have also been reports of a building fire at a barn on B2132 Yapton Road near Ancton Lane in Bognor Regis, according to the AA.
The AA has reported that traffic is coping well.
Heart Radio has reported that the A2219 Station Way, in Crawley, is partially blocked due to an accident, involving, a car and a motorbike, at A2220 (Ifield Road Roundabout).
Traffic is coping well, Heart Radio has reported.
Train departures from Gatwick Airport may also experience delays, according to Heart Radio.
There have been a number of operational incidents and passengers are advised to check with the airport for advice on when to arrive at Gatwick.