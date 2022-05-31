Sussex travel: Your morning update for Tuesday, May 31

There are a few reports of congestion on some of the county’s roads this morning.

The AA is reporting queueing traffic on A259 High Street Eastbound before A283 Old Shoreham Road (The Bridge Inn roundabout).

The road is partially blocked due to a stalled truck on A272 near A281 (Village Hall Roundabout) in Cowfold.

Traffic news

There are also reports of a stalled vehicle on A23 at A23 (Handcross). The AA said sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en route to investigate.

Elsewhere, there are reports of a stalled vehicle on A264 Crawley Road at Calvert Link.

There are also many roadworks taking place on roads throughout Sussex.

Temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on A2101 St Helen's Road near Buckshole Reservoir in Hastings.

There are also temporary traffic lights due to construction on B2106 Grand Parade around The Burlington Hotel in Eastbourne.

The AA also reports that there are temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A259 East Dean Road at Upland Road.

Temporary traffic signals are also in place due to construction work on A259 near The Cuckmere Inn.

There are also temporary traffic lights in operation due to telecoms work on Kingston Lane at Church Lane in Shoreham.

In Worthing, there are temporary traffic signals in place because of telecoms work on Marine Parade at Bath Place.