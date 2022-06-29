Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, June 29

The road is closed and traffic is queueing due to a one-vehicle crash on the A24 Northbound between A280 Long Furlong (Findon Roundabout) and Washington turn off, according to the AA.

The serious crash is affecting traffic between Worthing and Horsham.

There has also been reports of a stalled vehicle on A264 Copthorne Way near M23 J10 (Crawley), according to the AA.

Traffic news

Traffic is coping well on the roundabout.

Heart Radio has reported heavy traffic on A264 Copthorne Common Road near the Esso petrol station in the roadworks area.

Train departures from Gatwick Airport may also experience delays, according to Heart Radio.