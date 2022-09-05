Sussex travel: your update for the evening of September 5
Delays of three minutes have been reported on Grove Lodge Roundabout, westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and Warren Road near Worthing. Average speed is 10 miles per hour.
Delays of four minutes and increasing on have been reported on Upper Brighton Road, westbound between Dankton Lane and Shandon Road. The average speed is ten miles per hour.
Partially blocked and slow traffic has been reported on Steyning Bypass, northbound from Shoreham Road to Clays Hill due to a stalled bus. Traffic is using the southbound side to pass the bus.
Delays of seven minutes have been reported westbound on the A27 outside Stone Cross.