Temporary traffic lights will be installed in Hassocks for ten weeks during the final S278 roadworks near Ockley Park.

The remaining work starts on Monday, February 27, at Taylor Wimpey’s new development in Ockley Lane.

Meeting Place, speaking on behalf of Taylor Wimpey, said three elements will be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said these are ‘the undergrounding of cables, which currently run on telegraph posts above ground, the connection of high voltage cables and the conclusion of the road realignment south of the new entrance to Ockley Park’.

The remaining roadworks near Ockley Park, Hassocks, start on Monday, February 27

They continued: “Taylor Wimpey aims to minimise disruption to residents and drivers, so to manage traffic there will be a two-way traffic light system installed at various positions along the road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is assuring affected residents that access will be maintained throughout the works, which are set to finish by May 5. People with queries can call 0800 148 8911 or email [email protected] Temporary traffic management problems can be reported on 07734 045 232.