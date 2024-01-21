The Great British Rail Sale returns: discounts on over a million rail tickets in Sussex

Sussex rail passengers will have from January 23 to 29 to claim up to 50% off selected Advance and Off-Peak rail tickets, through the Great British Rail Sale.

Over a million discounted tickets will be available to destinations across England and Wales, as well as on cross-border trips into Scotland, for journeys taking place between January 30 and March 15.

Whether it’s a city break, family holiday or countryside escape, passengers are encouraged to make the most of this sale to get to popular destinations across the country.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The return of the Great British Rail Sale is good news for passengers, following the success of the previous sale which saw passengers benefit from around £7m in savings on their travel costs.

“With discounts on more than a million tickets, there'll be plenty of opportunity to connect with friends and family and explore great destinations across the country – I hope passengers make the most of this sale and choose to travel by rail."

Jacqueline Starr, Chief Executive of the Rail Delivery Group said: “Train travel is the greenest way to explore our towns and cities as well as connect with your family and friends because nothing beats being there in person for those special moments.

“Following the success of the Great British Rail Sale in 2022, we are really excited that it’s coming back, and customers will be able to once again purchase over a million Advance ticket fares starting on 23rd January 2024 and enjoy what rail has to offer.”

The Great British Railways Transition Team (GBRTT) estimate that the first Great British Rail Sale in 2022 saw passengers save around £7m on rail tickets and encouraged around 70,000 adults who hadn’t travelled by train since the pandemic to take a trip**.

The Government and industry are therefore launching a second Great British Rail Sale to save passengers money and get more people using our railways.