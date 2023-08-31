Since 2019 the number of registered taxis in the Lewes District area has dropped by over 50%, from 716 to 349 vehicles, and just 8 wheelchair accessible cars.

According to a statement from Lewes District Council: “Since the pandemic, most parts of the UK have seen a reduction in the number of taxi drivers. This is largely due to many leaving the trade to take up other roles, most notably as delivery drivers for online retailers and supermarkets.

"Demand for taxis during the pandemic was obviously low and it was inevitable that drivers looked for alternative employment opportunities. Bodies representing the taxi trade have also confirmed this trend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are currently consulting on changes to our Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Guidance that will help recruit new drivers: www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/LDCTaxiConsultation”

The number of Lewes District taxis has halved since 2019

Councillor Sean Macleod said: “As the previous licensing chair at Lewes District Council it was becoming clear that there were problems in retaining drivers. During the Covid 19 pandemic the government put out new guidance that meant lots of new strict and stringent rules on the trade.

"It felt during my time as chair that the trade just couldn’t catch a break. I feel some decisions have really had a negative effect on the trade and the numbers now left in the trade are genuinely alarming.”