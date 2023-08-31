The number of Lewes District taxis has halved since 2019
According to a statement from Lewes District Council: “Since the pandemic, most parts of the UK have seen a reduction in the number of taxi drivers. This is largely due to many leaving the trade to take up other roles, most notably as delivery drivers for online retailers and supermarkets.
"Demand for taxis during the pandemic was obviously low and it was inevitable that drivers looked for alternative employment opportunities. Bodies representing the taxi trade have also confirmed this trend.
“We are currently consulting on changes to our Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Guidance that will help recruit new drivers: www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/LDCTaxiConsultation”
Councillor Sean Macleod said: “As the previous licensing chair at Lewes District Council it was becoming clear that there were problems in retaining drivers. During the Covid 19 pandemic the government put out new guidance that meant lots of new strict and stringent rules on the trade.
"It felt during my time as chair that the trade just couldn’t catch a break. I feel some decisions have really had a negative effect on the trade and the numbers now left in the trade are genuinely alarming.”
Cllr Macleod largely puts the decline down to Lewes District Council’s requirement that all Hackney carriage vehicles (HCV) be white since 2019. Since then the trade has gone from 204 to 64 HCV vehicles.