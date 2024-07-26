These are the Sussex and Surrey roads to avoid as the RAC predicts ‘weekend of woe’ for motorists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RAC have predicted a ‘weekend of woe’ as an estimated 14m motorists head off on the UK’s roads this weekend.

Drivers are expected to make an estimated 27m leisure trips by car as the great summer getaway gets drawn out over the course of six days, according to new data from the RAC and transport analytics specialists INRIX.

After most schools closed on Tuesday (July 23), the RAC anticipated that holidaymakers will make 2.4m getaway trips by car on that day alone, with leisure traffic then gradually increasing closer to the weekend.

‘Frantic Friday’ is expected to see a total of 3.2m trips being made as leisure and commuter traffic vie with each other for space on the roads.

The RAC has predicted a ‘weekend of woe’ as almost 14m motorists head off on the UK’s roads this weekend. Picture by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The data suggests, however, that it’s likely to be a ‘weekend of woe’ with congestion peaking on Saturday, July 27, with a total of 3.6m journeys expected, only to be followed by another 2.9m trips on Sunday.

What’s more, there are a further 4m getaways planned at some point between Friday, July 26 and Sunday, July 28, which means a total of 13.8m trips could be made throughout the course of the weekend.

The RAC’s records show these three days will be the second busiest summer getaway weekend since 2015. In that time only 2022 saw more trips made, with 18.8m taking to their cars in extremely hot weather following two years of Covid lockdowns.

Transport experts INRIX are warning drivers to avoid travelling between 12pm and 5pm on both Friday and Saturday and between 11am and 1pm on Sunday when the worst delays are expected.

The best times to travel will be after 6pm on Friday and Saturday, or 3pm on Sunday.

Saturday will see the longest hold-ups, with delays on A-roads and motorways expected to take a third longer than usual.

Ahead of the weekend, National Highways has released a list of roads in Sussex and Surrey that will be impacted by roadworks.

These are the roads in Sussex that will be affected. All information comes directly from National Highways.

M23 northbound between J9 and J8

Location: The M23 northbound between junctions J9 and J8.

The M23 northbound between junctions J9 and J8. Lane closures: Lane one will be closed.

Lane one will be closed. Reason: Horticultural works are planned.

Horticultural works are planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024.

From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024. Lanes closed: There will be one of four lanes closed.

A21 southbound between A265 and A2100 near Battle (north)

Location: The A21 southbound between the junctions with the A265 and the A2100 north of Battle.

The A21 southbound between the junctions with the A265 and the A2100 north of Battle. Reason: Emergency roadworks.

Emergency roadworks. Status: Currently active.

Currently active. Period: Expect disruption until 6pm on July 31, 2024.

A21 northbound between A2100 near Battle (north) and A265

Location: The A21 northbound between the junctions with the A2100 north of Battle and the A265.

The A21 northbound between the junctions with the A2100 north of Battle and the A265. Reason: Emergency roadworks.

Emergency roadworks. Status: Currently active.

Currently active. Period: Expect disruption until 6pm on July 31, 2024.

A259 eastbound between B2093 and B2089

Location: The A259 eastbound between the junctions with the A2101 and the A268.

The A259 eastbound between the junctions with the A2101 and the A268. Reason: Emergency roadworks.

Emergency roadworks. Status: Currently active.

Currently active. Period: Expect disruption until 6pm on August 6, 2024.

A259 westbound between B2089 and B2093

Location: The A259 westbound between the junctions with the A268 and the A2101.

The A259 westbound between the junctions with the A268 and the A2101. Reason: Emergency roadworks.

Emergency roadworks. Status: Currently active.

Currently active. Period: Expect disruption until 6pm on August 6, 2024.

Roundabout at A27/A285 near Chichester (west)

Location: The A27 westbound at the junction with the A285 Chichester.

The A27 westbound at the junction with the A285 Chichester. Lane closures: Lane two will be closed.

Lane two will be closed. Reason: Roadside drains works are planned.

Roadside drains works are planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024.

From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024. Lanes closed: There will be one of two lanes closed.

A27 westbound between A285 near Chichester (east) and A285 near Chichester (west)

Location: The A27 westbound between the A285 Halnaker and the junction with the A285 Chichester.

The A27 westbound between the A285 Halnaker and the junction with the A285 Chichester. Lane closures: Lane two will be closed.

Lane two will be closed. Reason: Roadside drains works are planned.

Roadside drains works are planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024.

From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024. Lanes closed: There will be one of two lanes closed.

A27 eastbound between A285 near Chichester (west) and A285 near Chichester (east)

Location: The A27 eastbound between the junctions with the A285 Chichester and the A285 Halnaker.

The A27 eastbound between the junctions with the A285 Chichester and the A285 Halnaker. Lane closures: Lane two will be closed.

Lane two will be closed. Reason: Roadside drains works are planned.

Roadside drains works are planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024.

From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024. Lanes closed: There will be one of two lanes closed.

Roundabout at A27/A259 near Chichester (east)

Location: The A27 westbound at the junction with the A259 Chichester East.

The A27 westbound at the junction with the A259 Chichester East. Lane closures: Lane two will be closed.

Lane two will be closed. Reason: Roadside drains works are planned.

Roadside drains works are planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024.

From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024. Lanes closed: There will be one of two lanes closed.

A27 westbound between B2144 and A259 near Chichester (east)

Location: The A27 westbound between the A285 Chichester and the junction with the A259 Chichester East.

The A27 westbound between the A285 Chichester and the junction with the A259 Chichester East. Lane closures: Lane two will be closed.

Lane two will be closed. Reason: Roadside drains works are planned.

Roadside drains works are planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024.

From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024. Lanes closed: There will be one of two lanes closed.

Roundabout at A27/A259 near Chichester (east)

Location: The A27 eastbound between the A286 and the junction with the A259 Chichester East.

The A27 eastbound between the A286 and the junction with the A259 Chichester East. Lane closures: Lane two will be closed.

Lane two will be closed. Reason: Roadside drains works are planned.

Roadside drains works are planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024.

From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024. Lanes closed: There will be one of two lanes closed.

A27 westbound between A24 near Worthing (west) and A280

Location: The A27 westbound between the junctions with the A24 North and the A280.

The A27 westbound between the junctions with the A24 North and the A280. Reason: Roadside drains works are planned.

Roadside drains works are planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 8.15pm on July 26, 2024 to 4am on July 27, 2024.

A3 southbound at a minor junction between B3000 and A283 near Milford (north)

Location: The A3 southbound between the A31 and the junction with the A283 Godalming North.

The A3 southbound between the A31 and the junction with the A283 Godalming North. Lane closures: Lane one will be closed.

Lane one will be closed. Reason: Roadworks are planned.

Roadworks are planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024.

From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024. Lanes closed: There will be one of two lanes closed.

A3 southbound access at a minor junction between B3000 and A283 near Milford (north)

Location: The A3 southbound.

The A3 southbound. Reason: Roadworks are planned.

Roadworks are planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 9pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024.

From 9pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024. Lanes closed: All lanes will be closed.

A3 southbound exit at a minor junction between B3000 and A283 near Milford (north)

Location: The A3 southbound.

The A3 southbound. Reason: Roadworks are planned.

Roadworks are planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 9pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024.

From 9pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024. Lanes closed: All lanes will be closed.

A3 southbound exit at a minor junction between B3000 and A283 near Milford (north)

Location: The A3 southbound.

The A3 southbound. Reason: Roadworks are planned.

Roadworks are planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 9pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024.

From 9pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024. Lanes closed: All lanes will be closed.

A316 westbound exit at a minor junction between A314 and M3

Location: The A316 westbound.

The A316 westbound. Reason: Litter clearance is planned.

Litter clearance is planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 11pm on July 26, 2024 to 5am on July 27, 2024.

From 11pm on July 26, 2024 to 5am on July 27, 2024. Lanes closed: All lanes will be closed.

A316 westbound at a minor junction between A314 and M3

Location: The A316 westbound between the A312 and the junction with the M3.

The A316 westbound between the A312 and the junction with the M3. Lane closures: Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed.

Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed. Reason: Litter clearance is planned.

Litter clearance is planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 11pm on July 26, 2024 to 5am on July 27, 2024.

From 11pm on July 26, 2024 to 5am on July 27, 2024. Lanes closed: There will be two of three lanes closed.

A21 northbound between A2100 near Battle (north) and A265

Location: The A21 northbound between the junctions with the A2100 north of Battle and the A265.

The A21 northbound between the junctions with the A2100 north of Battle and the A265. Reason: Roadside equipment maintenance is planned.

Roadside equipment maintenance is planned. Status: Pending.

Pending. Schedule: From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024.

From 8pm on July 26, 2024 to 6am on July 27, 2024. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from July 29, 2024 to August 3, 2024.

Expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from July 29, 2024 to August 3, 2024. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from August 5, 2024 to August 9, 2024.

Expect disruption everyday between 8pm and 6am from August 5, 2024 to August 9, 2024. Schedule: From 8pm on September 4, 2024 to 6am on September 5, 2024.

A21 southbound between A265 and A2100 near Battle (north)