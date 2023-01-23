This is how Gatwick Airport is faring as Heathrow faces mass cancellations due to freezing fog on Monday January 23

Gatwick Airport is operating as normal today (Monday, January 23) as Heathrow faces mass cancellation due to frozen fog.

More than 12,000 passengers are affected with British Airways having cancelled around 80 flights. Temperatures at the airport on Monday morning were as low as -6C and visibility was poor.

Online departure boards at the airport show cancellations to destinations including Lyon, Berlin, Barcelona, Brussels, Amsterdam and Miami.

On Sunday, at least 70 British Airways flights were cancelled due to fog at the airport.

A spokesperson for Heathrow while there is minor changes to Monday’s schedule, they ‘want to reassure passengers that our colleagues are working in close collaboration with our airline and air traffic control partners to get them safely away on their journeys as quickly as possible’.

Customers are advised to check their airline’s website before travelling to the airport. Live departure information at Heathrow can be found here.

Gatwick has not faced any disruption due to weather, but there are some arrival cancellations and departures where it is advised passengers enquire with their airline. You can see the latest information here.