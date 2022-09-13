This is how you can get to London from Eastbourne, Hastings and Lewes to pay your respects to the Queen

A spokesperson on the Royal Family’s website said: “The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September at 1100hrs BST. Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.”

Direct trains between Eastbourne and London Victoria are running twice almost every hour on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday (September 15-17 and 19), according to Trainline.

On Sunday, September 18, services are running once an hour.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 11: Thousands of bouquets of flowers are laid out at a memorial site in Green Park near Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trainline shows that three direct trains are running almost every hour between Hastings and either London Victoria or London Charing Cross on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday.

On Sunday one direct train is running an hour in both directions – although residents can also use non-direct services via Ashford International, according to Trainline.

Between Lewes and London Victoria there are two direct trains almost every hour on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Trainline said on Sunday there is one direct train an hour with more services via Brighton.

Govia Thameslink Railway said: “Trains and stations are expected to be very busy, so we are advising people to plan ahead, allowing plenty of extra time, and to check before travel. We will be running our normal Monday timetable on the 19th.”

National Express’ 025 service is also running between Brighton Pool Valley Coach Station and London Victoria Coach Station from Thursday-Sunday.

The service runs roughly every hour in both directions.

National Express added: "We have seen a significant increase in both enquiries and bookings on all London routes on our national scheduled coach network for travel throughout this week and the day of the state funeral. We are working hard to increase availability to meet this additional demand but are already busier than normal so our advice is to plan ahead and book in advance of travel.