Gas main work is taking place in several locations, as well as water main works, meaning traffic is almost at a standstill during some times of the day.

There are temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on the A259 Little Common Road at Church Hill Avenue.

Work started on March 26 and is due to be completed by Friday (April 5).

There is also gas main work taking place in St Mark’s Close in Little Common nearby, with works starting on March 26 and set to finish at the end of the day on Friday, April 12.

In St Leonards on the A259 on Bexhill Road, there are temporary traffic lights in place near Amsterdam Way and Blackbrooks Garden Centre due to water main works.

The work started yesterday (Tuesday, April 2) and is due to be completed on Monday, April 15.

1 . Roadworks on the A259 near to Little Common roundabout pictured on April 3 2024. Roadworks on the A259 near to Little Common roundabout pictured on April 3 2024. Photo: staff

