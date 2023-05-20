Trains from Hastings to London are currently suffering major disruption today (Saturday, May 20) following an emergency incident.

Southeastern, which runs the services, said delays are expected until tomorrow afternoon (Sunday, May 21).

On its website, the company said: “Due to a fire next to the track at London Bridge, train services running to and from this station may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 2pm on May 21.“Shortly before 9pm on Friday night a fire next to the track near London Bridge resulted in the closure of platforms 6 and 7.

"There is extensive damage to over half a kilometre of cabling, which needs replacing along with damage to signalling infrastructure.

"Network Rail are currently working to source replacement cable, it is estimated it will take until 2pm on Sunday, May 21 to complete the repair work.

"Hastings line services are currently at a stand between London Bridge and Tonbridge because of emergency services dealing with an incident. These services are already diverted today because of planned engineering work. The incident is on the diversion route.

"There may be some delays and alterations to services which run to and from London Bridge.

"Services which run between Hastings and Charing Cross will terminate and start at London Bridge, but are currently unable to run between Tonbridge and London Bridge.

File pic: Southeastern train