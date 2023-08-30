BREAKING
This is why the railway line between Barnham and Bognor Regis was closed this morning

Uncompleted engineering works have been blamed for the closure of a key railway line in West Sussex first thing this morning (Wednesday, August 30).
By Sam Morton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:03 BST

Southern Rail reported at 5am that all lines were closed between Bognor Regis and Barnham, ‘due to engineering works not being finished on time’.

The train company said there would likely be no services between the stations until approximately 9am but they were back up and running by 7am.

Whilst the incident was ongoing, rail replacement buses were requested to run between Bognor, and Littlehampton.

Southern Rail. Photo: National World / stock imageSouthern Rail. Photo: National World / stock image
Trains between Bognor and Littlehampton were cancelled, whilst a reduced service ran between Chichester and Brighton.

Trains between Bognor and London Victoria started and terminated at Barnham, whilst a reduced service ran between Littlehampton and Portsmouth.

In an update at 6am, Southern said: “During engineering work in the early hours of this morning, one of the machines on site developed a fault and had a spillage of materials, covering the lines affected.

“No trains can run safely over the tracks until this material has been removed. Engineers are on site.”

At 7am, a spokesperson said: “Lines between Barnham and Bognor Regis have now reopened.

“Services are starting to run, but some cancellations remain possible so please check before you travel.”

Disruption had cleared by 7.30am.

