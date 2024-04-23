Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just after 3.50pm today.

The collision is affecting traffic in the area.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, three cars involved on B2187 Terminus Road both ways at Terminus Place.”

