Three people injured in A27 collision in East Sussex as road closes for two hours
Three people have been injured in a collision on the A27 which saw the road being closed for two hours this afternoon (Thursday, December 7).
Sussex Police confirmed that an elderly woman is in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following the collision, while two others were treated on the scene for ‘minor injuries’.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were scrambled to the Pevensey Bypass today at about 12.30pm.
The road was closed both ways b etween the A259 (Pevensey Roundabout) and A22 (Golden Jubilee Roundabout) for two hours, but has now reopened.