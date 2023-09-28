Ticket barriers added to enhance passenger experience and improve safety at London Victoria station

To enhance the passenger experience, improve safety and speed up people’s journeys at London Victoria station, the number of ticket gates is being increased from 88 to 125, with eight new accessible wide gates also being installed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Customers using the station during the busiest periods can sometimes experience crowding or queuing at ticket gates.

The new gates will make it much easier for passengers to travel through a station that recorded almost 37 million entries and exits between April 2021 and March 2022 - the second highest in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retail units next to platforms 2-7, and platforms 8-13, have been demolished to make way for the new gates. It required the removal of 250 tonnes of spoil and 150 tonnes of steel.

To enhance the passenger experience, improve safety and speed up people’s journeys at London Victoria station, the number of ticket gates is being increased from 88 to 125, with eight new accessible wide gates also being installed. Picture courtesy of Network Rail

Retail units along the narrow route to platforms 15-19 have also been demolished to create a spacious thoroughfare between platform 14 and the escalators leading to the Victoria Place shopping centre.

Attention now turns to installing the new gates, the customer information systems which will sit above them, completing electrical works and installing 690 square metres of new flooring either side of the new gateline.

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex route director, said: “It’s been an immense challenge undertaking this project while the station is still fully operational, as we couldn’t interfere with passenger announcements or electrical and power supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the key enabling works are now complete and we will now turn our focus to the numerous construction elements of this project.

“We’ve worked hard to minimise the disruption to passengers and we’re really grateful to them for their patience while this work is ongoing and we look forward to giving them easier, faster and safer journeys from March next year.”

Jason Clarke, area manager for Southeastern, said: “Victoria is extremely busy, and it is great news that this extra space is being added to help passengers move through the station.

“We are always looking at how we can make our customer journeys better, in a more reliable and a more sustainable railway, and easing congestion at the second busiest station in the country is very welcome indeed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Saunders, customer service director for Govia Thameslink, which runs Southern and Gatwick Express, added: “We’re delighted with Network Rail’s improvements to the layout of the station, and with their overall progress on this major scheme.